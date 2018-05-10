UK apologises over Belhaj's rendition

The UK government has apologised to Libyan Abdul Hakim Belhaj and his wife, Fatima Boudchar, after admitting an MI6 tip-off led to their capture and his torture by Colonel Gaddafi's forces.

Attorney General Jeremy Wright said the UK had reached a "full and final settlement" with the couple, which included an apology and a £500,000 payment to Ms Boudchar.

