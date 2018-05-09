Image copyright Getty Images

The UK government has reached a settlement with former Libyan dissident Abdul Hakim Belhaj over a long-running rendition case, the BBC understands.

Mr Belhaj claims MI6 helped the US kidnap him in Thailand in 2004 to return him and his wife to Libya, where he says he was tortured.

The attorney general will make a statement in Parliament on Thursday.

The settlement terms are unknown but Mr Belhaj, 52, has previously demanded an apology and a token £1 in damages.

A leading opponent of the then Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, Mr Belhaj says he was abducted in Bangkok - along with his pregnant wife, Fatima Boudchar - while attempting to fly to London to claim UK asylum.

Now a politician in Libya, Mr Belhaj spent six years in prison upon his return to the country and Moroccan-born Ms Boudchar was released shortly before giving birth.

Human rights charity Reprieve says Ms Boudchar and her son will be in Parliament for Thursday's statement.

Mr Belhaj - once regarded by Western intelligence services as a terrorism suspect - alleges he was tortured by his Libyan jailers and questioned by British intelligence officers during his detention.

Former foreign secretary Jack Straw, who was responsible for MI6 at the time, has denied he was aware of the rendition of Mr Belhaj.