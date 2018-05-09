Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Powers seek to save Iran deal

We are in an unprecedented situation with potentially dangerous consequences. That's the view of the BBC's diplomatic correspondent, Jonathan Marcus, after Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal, calling it "decaying and rotten". Just how dangerous depends on how Tehran reacts and whether the moderates in that country can win out, Jonathan adds, pointing out that even those who agree with Mr Trump are wondering where is the Plan B? How is Iran now to be contained?

Western powers say the deal - here are they key details of it - had made the world a safer place, curbing Tehran's efforts to acquire weapons in return for removing sanctions. The UK, France and Germany tried and failed to persuade Mr Trump to stick with it, but Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel say they remain committed to the deal. Russia and China have also stressed their continuing support.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said he will not restart nuclear activity immediately, so there is a window now in which frantic diplomatic efforts are beginning to try to save the deal - and all concerned have urged the US not to block those.

Why has President Trump done this? Our North America reporter Anthony Zurcher has picked out three key reasons. Top of the list? Shredding the Obama legacy.

'Unambitious' mental health plans

A highly critical report this morning tears into the government's plans to improve children's mental healthcare. Among a host of promises, ministers have committed to cut waiting times for counselling to four weeks and place support teams in schools.

But two key Commons committees - both chaired by Conservatives - say the rollout is far too slow and risks failing a whole generation of children in need. The pressure of social media and the school exam system is largely ignored and too much pressure is placed on already overworked teachers to deliver it, they add. Children's charities and teaching unions have backed the conclusions, but the government insists it will be transformative.

Student cities ranked

Good news for London today as it's named the best city in the world for university students. Previous winners include Montreal and Paris, with criteria including the local jobs market, the diversity of the culture and the quality of life. London did rank poorly on one of the measures, though - affordability. The BBC's education correspondent, Sean Coughlan, says London's success is likely to reignite the long-running debate about the UK's attitude towards overseas students and visa requirements.

Not all Indians think Apu is a racist stereotype

By Soutik Biswas, BBC India correspondent

With a population of more than two million, Indian immigrants make up the second-largest foreign-born group in the US, after Mexicans. Many wonder why a 30-year-old animation caricature is under fire at a time when the community is more visible and wealthier than ever before. Some say all characters in The Simpsons are brutal stereotypical caricatures anyway - Homer Simpson, the paterfamilias of the dysfunctional family which headlines the show, is a slob, a glutton and a lousy parent.

What the papers say

President Trump's Iran decision dominates on Wednesday. The Times says the move is "the biggest foreign policy gamble of his presidency" so far, while the i fears it will plunge the Middle East into a new period of uncertainty. The Daily Telegraph is more sanguine, arguing Tehran has brought its renewed isolation on itself by threatening other countries in the region. Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says there's "fury" as former soldiers now in their 70s and 80s face being "hounded" by a new unit set up to investigate unsolved murders committed during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Finally, the Daily Express accuses the House of Lords of again taking "a wrecking ball to Brexit".

Daily digest

Met criticised Report says gangs database is not fit for purpose

Cocaine Scottish drug users singled out in global study

Sweet treats Tasty rewards improving young offenders' behaviour

Markle sparkle Why the fashion industry loves Meghan

If you see one thing today

The Grenfell couple transformed into a fairy tale

If you listen to one thing today

Why do people fall for online romance fraud?

If you read one thing today

A national history of immigration panic

Lookahead

12:00 Prime Minister's Questions - the first since the English local elections.

Today Trial begins of an 18-year-old woman charged with preparing for acts of terrorism, conducting a relationship with an IS fighter and making plans to travel to Syria.

On this day

1955 West Germany formally joins Nato - a move other members say will strengthen peace in Europe.

