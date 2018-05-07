Image copyright Press handout Image caption Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was "trying to make a difference" by learning to work with children, his mother said

The mother of a 17-year-old boy who was killed over the weekend has called for an end to violence on London's streets.

"Let my son be the last and be an example to everyone. Just let it stop," said Pretana Morgan, whose son Rhyhiem was shot dead in Southwark on Saturday.

The teenager was one of four people shot in the capital over the bank holiday weekend.

In Wealdstone, two boys, aged 13 and 15, suffered head injuries, and a 22-year-old was shot in Lewisham.

None of them have injuries which are considered to be life-threatening.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pretana Morgan (r) is comforted at the scene of her son's death

Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton was found in Warham Street, Southwark, after a reported shooting in nearby Cooks Road on Saturday evening.

He was hit while playing football with friends and died at the scene shortly before 19:00 BST.

Witnesses told the BBC a number of shots were fired around the street, including one that missed a woman and went through a window.

No arrests have been made as part of the murder probe.

His mother, Pretana Morgan, said she "couldn't have asked for a better son". She said he was not in a gang and aspired to be an architect.

Borough commander Simon Messinger said the violence had "rightly caused concern" and the "fast-paced" investigation was "progressing all the time".

He said additional officers would be on patrol for the rest of the weekend, supported by armed response officers on motorcycles, dog units and air support.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said his thoughts go out to the "loved ones of the teenager who was tragically killed".

Image copyright PA Image caption A police team is searching the scene outside Aberfeldy House in Camberwell New Road

Rhyheim's death came less than 24 hours before two other teenage boys were shot in broad daylight - around Sunday lunchtime - on a street in north-west London.

A 13-year-old boy suffered a shotgun pellet wound to the head within minutes of another teenager, aged 15, also being injured in a gun attack. Both boys remain in hospital.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said they were investigating whether the incidents, which occurred at two separate locations on Wealdstone High Street, were linked.

Image copyright PA Image caption The two boys were shot on Wealdstone High Street

A shopkeeper said the 13-year-old was "lucky to be alive" and they believed a bullet had grazed the back of his head.

In a separate attack, a 22-year-old suffered non life-threatening wounds in a shooting in New Cross Road, Lewisham, at about 18:30.

There have been no arrests in any of the cases.

Labour MP David Lammy tweeted: "Enough. Enough. My heart goes out to families grieving children and teenagers. So many shattered lives, families and communities."

Official statistics released in April showed the number of homicides in London had surged by 44% in the last year.

More than 60 people have been killed in the capital this year - about half were the result of stabbings.

Around the UK, two men died in stabbings in Liverpool and Luton across the bank holiday weekend.

A 20-year-old man died after being stabbed in Liverpool city centre early on Sunday, while another victim, also aged 20, was killed in Bishopscote Road in Luton on Sunday evening.