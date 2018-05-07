Image copyright Getty Images

Glasgow Queen Street has been named Britain's most unpopular railway station in a survey of passengers.

Independent watchdog Transport Focus took the views of more than 28,000 people at 56 stations for its ranking.

Only 58% of travellers were "satisfied" with Queen Street, Scotland's third busiest station. Glasgow Central nearby made the top 10 with a 91% approval.

London King's Cross achieved a 96% score and was the most popular station, just above neighbouring St Pancras.

Transport Focus said the top priorities for passengers were arrival time information, waiting rooms and the overall look of the station when it carried out the survey between September and November last year.

Glasgow Queen Street is currently undergoing a £100m redevelopment, which is set to be completed by 2019.

Britain's most unpopular stations

The stations passengers were least happy with between September and November 2017 - and their satisfaction rating:

Glasgow Queen Street - 58%

Gatwick Airport - 66%

Oxford - 67%

Clapham Junction - 69%

Barking - 70%

Wimbledon - 71%

London Victoria - 72%

Highbury and Islington - 72%

Hull - 73%

Cardiff Central - 75%

The second worst satisfaction ranking (66%) was given for the station at Gatwick Airport.

One passengers described it as "small and cramped" and spoke of overcrowding on platforms and long ticket queues.

Another said it was an "appalling welcome to the UK".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The recently refurbished London King's Cross was the top-rated station

The four stations, which ranked the highest, have undergone major refurbishment works in recent years.

Transport Focus however said investment should be targeted at making a difference to passenger experience including staff contact.

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, the representative body for railway companies, said it was investing to improve 178 small and medium-sized stations across the country.

And the most popular...

London King's Cross - 96%

London St Pancras - 95%

Birmingham New Street - 92%

Reading - 92%

London Marylebone - 91%

Liverpool Central - 91%

Beaconsfield - 91%

Sheffield - 91%

Manchester Piccadilly - 91%

Glasgow Central - 91%