Heather Kemp/@mrshkemp
Stunning colours in Barnt Green in Worcestershire, where temperatures reached 23C
Much of the UK has seen sunshine and blue skies ahead of the early May Bank Holiday Monday,
which forecasters say could be the hottest on record.
People have been enjoying the sun, with some roads busy and
train services packed as crowds head to the coast.
Temperatures have so far peaked at 25.6C in Heathrow in west London.
PA
Cyclists pass Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire ahead of an early May Bank Holiday Monday which could break temperature records
Meanwhile, Wales saw a top temperature of 23.6C in Llysdinam, Powys, and in Scotland the mercury reached 21.8C in Edinburgh.
In Northern Ireland, the highest recorded was 20.8C in Katesbridge.
The warmest early May Bank Holiday Monday on record was 23.6C, in 1999 - and this Monday could be the hottest since 1978, when the holiday was first introduced. The average high for the May Bank Holiday in London is about 18C.
Gillian Brady/@GBrady_
The scene at Fisherrow Harbour in Musselburgh, East Lothian, was a serene picture of blue
@GeorgiaTurner
So many people decided to head to Brighton and other South Coast seaside destinations that Southern Rail "strongly advised" passengers not to travel. Engineering work had seen trains replaced by replacement bus services
@TL240FLM
Four retired firefighters, members of a group set up to preserve a former London Fire Brigade engine, enjoy the Brighton seafront after travelling from London
PA
The sun shines brightly in a garden in Manchester, where temperatures rose to 23C
Su Fullwood
Not a cloud in the sky above Chichester in West Sussex, where temperatures are expected to stay at a pleasant 23C on Monday
Itchenor Sailing Club/@itchenor1
And also in Chichester, Itchenor Sailing Club shared this photo of the harbour where they are hosting an open day
James Devine/@jamesdevine05
The sea was glistening off the coast of Paignton in Devon, photographed by a runner
James Andersen/jamesandersen85
But some snow remained on the mountain of Ben Ledi in Perthshire - although hillwalkers enjoyed clear views and spells of sunshine
@Will_Lowephoto
Meanwhile in Poole, Dorset, this exotic sunset scene looks like it is straight out of a holiday brochure
Dafydd/@DafyddLThomas
Many walkers made the most of the clear skies and took to the hills in the Brecon Beacons
PA
Sunday in London began with a glorious red sunrise, pictured here over the city from Richmond Park. The temperature in the capital reached 24C