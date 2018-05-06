Acourt accepts extradition from Spain

Image copyright NCA Image caption Jamie Acourt, pictured in police custody in Spain, has accepted his extradition to Britain

UK fugitive Jamie Acourt will not challenge his extradition from Spain after being arrested over alleged drug offences, the Spanish High Court has said.

Mr Acourt, who was one of Britain's most wanted fugitives, was arrested in Barcelona on Friday.

He was sought by police investigating the large-scale supply of drugs.

On Sunday, it was confirmed the 41-year-old from south London had accepted his extradition.

Armed officers detained Mr Acourt after he left the Metropolitan Sagrada Familia Gym in the Spanish city on Friday afternoon.