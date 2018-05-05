Image copyright EPA

A London surgeon has hit back at US President Donald Trump for criticising the level of knife crime in the city while defending US gun laws.

Prof Karim Brohi, a trauma surgeon at the Royal London Hospital, said it was "ridiculous" to suggest firearms could help combat knife violence.

He said the capital faced a "serious issue" but gunshot wounds were at least twice as lethal as knife injuries.

Mr Trump's comments came in a speech to the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Addressing the firearms lobby's conference in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, Mr Trump referred to reading a story "that in London, which has unbelievably tough gun laws, a once very prestigious hospital right in the middle is like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds".

It is unclear where Mr Trump sourced his information. However, leading London trauma surgeon Dr Martin Griffiths, who also works at the Royal London Hospital, told BBC Radio 4 a month ago that his hospital was likened to an Afghan war zone.

The interview was the basis for a Daily Mail article.

Prof Brohi is the head of London's major trauma system directorate, which has responsibility for co-ordination and policy development between hospitals dealing with serious injuries.

In a statement released by Barts NHS Trust, he said: "We are proud of the excellent trauma care we provide and of our violence reduction programmes...

"There is more we can all do to combat this violence, but to suggest guns are part of the solution is ridiculous. Gunshot wounds are at least twice as lethal as knife injuries and more difficult to repair.

"We are proud of our world-leading service and to serve the people of London."

Dr Griffiths had earlier responded to Mr Trump on Twitter with an image suggesting the president had missed the point, adding that he was "happy to invite Mr Trump to my prestigious hospital".

He had told the BBC last month about treating stabbing victims "on a daily basis".

Dr Griffiths said: "Some of my military colleagues have described their practice here as being similar to being at [Helmand province's former Camp] Bastion."

He added: "We routinely have children under our care, 13, 14, 15 years old are daily occurrences, knife and gun wounds."

Mr Trump is due to visit the UK this summer, after previously cancelling a trip amid calls for mass protests.

Referring to London in his NRA speech, Mr Trump, had said they don't have guns. They have knives and instead there's blood all over the floors of this hospital.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trump: Blood on London hospital floor

"They say it's as bad as a military war zone hospital. Knives, knives, knives, knives." He mimed a stabbing motion.

"London hasn't been used to that. They're getting used to it. It's pretty tough."