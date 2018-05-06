Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption Princess Charlotte is seen with her new brother in the photograph taken on her third birthday

Photographs of Prince Louis's first days at home have been released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - including an image of the new royal baby being kissed by his older sister.

Princess Charlotte is seen cuddling the sleeping prince in the photo taken on 2 May, her third birthday.

A second picture shows Prince Louis on 26 April, when he was three days old, propped on top of a white cushion.

Both photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace.

Catherine also released pictures to mark other milestones in her children's lives, including the official photographs of her newborn daughter, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first days at nursery school.

'Kind messages'

Kensington Palace said Prince William and Catherine were "very pleased" to share the photographs.

It added: "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."

Prince Louis was born at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, on 23 April.

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption Prince Louis was photographed by his mother at Kensington Palace three days after his birth

The photograph, taken three days later, shows him in a white outfit. He does not look at the camera, but is wide-eyed and staring at something to his right.

Princess Charlotte is sitting with Prince Louis in the other photo. She puts a protective arm around her new brother and plants a kiss on his forehead.

Prince George, who will turn five in July, does not appear in the latest photographs.

He was last seen in public outside St Mary's Hospital when he and Princess Charlotte were taken by their father to meet the latest addition to their family.