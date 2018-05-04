Image copyright PA

Temperatures could reach 27C in parts of England on Monday, which would make it the hottest early May Bank Holiday on record.

The south-east can expect the highest temperatures - while Wales and Scotland could also see temperatures in the mid to high 20s, BBC forecasters said.

The warmest early May Bank Holiday Monday on record was 23.6C, in 1999.

But this Monday could be "the hottest since 1978, when bank holidays were inaugurated," said BBC Weather.

The average high for the May Bank Holiday in London is around 18C.