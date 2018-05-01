Image copyright Getty Images

More trains could be running around the clock in the "not-too-distant future", the boss of Network Rail has said.

Mark Carne told the Times: "If you have a 24-hour Tube, it is not going to be long before people want 24-hour availability of rail systems."

Five Tube lines run a 24-hour weekend service and a few rail services already offer round-the-clock services.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said no new requests had been made by rail firms for 24-hour trains.

Currently services run through the night on Thameslink's London Victoria-Gatwick route and Transpennine Express's York-Manchester Airport line and at the weekend on the East London line.

Mr Carne - who will be stepping down as chief executive of Network Rail in the summer - said the firm was looking at ways to prepare for more around-the-clock services.

"I am anticipating that my customers - the train operating companies - will come to me in the not-too-distant future and tell me they want to run 24-hour trains," he said.

"And I have got to be prepared for that and that's why we're thinking today about what that would look like."

Network Rail is a public sector company responsible for the operation and maintenance of railway infrastructure - including tracks and stations - in England, Scotland and Wales.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Central and Victoria tube lines were the first to run overnight

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, the representative body for railway companies, said: "Train companies will consider timetable changes where there is demand, where it will boost night-time economies and improve transport interchanges.

"A balance must be struck, though, between ensuring reliable infrastructure, which will require regular maintenance - usually done at night - and meeting the needs of customers outside traditional hours."

Former transport secretary Lord Adonis was critical of Mr Carne's comments, saying Network Rail "can't even run a half decent service in the daylight hours".

Classic @networkrail hubris. Its chief executive boasting of 24 hour service soon - but Network Rail can't even run a half decent service in the daylight hours. Sort out the day job first! — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) May 1, 2018

Some on Twitter agreed with the Labour peer's sentiment.

Skip Twitter post by @larocheCS If they could get them to run at weekends first....

Trains will soon run 24 hours a day across UK, Network Rail boss says https://t.co/5IKCrpbyzb — LCS (@larocheCS) May 1, 2018 Report

they want to introduce 24hour trains? surely, they should focus on running trains on weekends without the need for "rail replacement bus services" before thinking about going 24hours. #WrightStuff — Rahim™ 🇲🇦🇬🇧 (@rahim94) May 1, 2018

However, others on social media welcomed Mr Carne's comments.

True. But I'd welcome 24 hour trains. Even if they were late. The hotel fees I could save! — Luke Wright 💥 (@lukewrightpoet) May 1, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @RWueaHum AMEN!

East Anglian train links are embarrassing after 7pm. It’s like being given a curfew by super conservative parents!!! — Rachel LW (@RWueaHum) May 1, 2018 Report

Last month a report by MPs accused Network Rail - as well as the Department for Transport and rail firm Govia Thameslink - of "a catalogue of failures" that has caused "misery" for passengers.

It said UK passengers were paying for a "broken" rail franchising model.