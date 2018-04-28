Image copyright Met Police Image caption John Worboys was jailed in 2009 for a string of sex attacks on women

Members of the public could be able to challenge parole decisions more easily, under new government proposals.

Following the controversial decision to release John Worboys, Justice Secretary David Gauke ordered a review of the Parole Board in England and Wales.

Under the proposals, a decision would be provisional for a period of time - allowing for objections to be lodged.

Currently, those wishing to overturn a decision to release a prisoner early have one option, a judicial review.

The new proposals would allow parole decisions to be challenged via a simpler, judge-led process that - "in some circumstances" - could be open to the public.

In the most high-profile cases, decisions could be automatically reviewed, without anyone having to lodge a challenge.

Being granted parole allows a prisoner to be released before they have served their full sentence.

The Parole Board was criticised in January, when it emerged that serial sex attacker John Worboys was being released, and that some victims learned about it through the media.

Then Parole Board chairman Nick Hardwick apologised "unreservedly" to those who had not been told about Worboys' release.

Two victims launched a legal challenge against the release of Worboys, and the decision was later quashed, prompting Mr Hardwick to resign.

A consultation on the proposals - including who would be eligible to challenge a ruling - will run until the end of July.

Before then, the government will introduce legislation requiring the Parole Board to disclose decisions - and the reasons behind decisions - to anyone in the Victim Contact Scheme.

Any journalist or member of the public will also be able to request a decision and the reasons. The Parole Board will provide this information "subject to a public interest test but with a presumption towards providing the information".

Mr Gauke said: "It is my ambition that the outcome of this process will mean victims have more confidence in the system.

"We have moved at pace to address the shortcomings of the parole system which the Worboys case has brought to light."

Some crown court sentences - as opposed to parole decisions - can already be challenged by members of the public within 28 days of the sentencing.