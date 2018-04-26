Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on 19 May in Windsor

Prince Harry has asked his brother Prince William to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace has said.

Prince Harry had been the Duke of Cambridge's best man at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

The wedding will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on 19 May.

More than 600 guests have been invited to the ceremony with 1,000 members of the public being welcomed to the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A further 200 guests - including the Spice Girls - have been invited to the couple's evening reception.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother."

The palace also tweeted a picture of the pair of Princes when they were boys wearing police helmets.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kensington Palace shared a picture of the two princes as boys

Earlier this week, the palace announced the list of musicians who will be playing at the wedding.

They include a gospel choir and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who won the 2016 BBC's Young Musician.

Meanwhile, the wait continues for the name of Prince William and Catherine's third child who was born on Monday to be announced.

Image copyright PA Wire Image caption Prince William is returning the favour after his younger brother was best man at his wedding in 2011

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince William helped send his three-year-old brother off to Kindergarten in 1987

Image copyright Martin Keene/PA Wire Image caption The brothers toured the Canadian frigate HMCS Ottowa together in 1991

Image copyright Martin Keene/PA Wire Image caption That same year they visited the Royal Yacht Britannia

Image copyright Barry Batchelor/PA Wire Image caption In 2002 the two princes were rivals in a bicycle polo match

Image copyright Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Image caption They were pictured together again in 2002 at the royal box for the second concert to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Queen

Image copyright Andrew Parsons/PA Wire Image caption They spent their Christmas in 2003 at Sandringham

Image copyright Andrew Parsons/PA Wire Image caption In 2005 they attended the marrriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles