A BBC editor has told the High Court he has no concerns about the airing of helicopter images of Sir Cliff Richard's flat during a police search.

Jonathan Munro said that the footage, broadcast in August 2014, had not been "referred up" on the day of the search.

Sir Cliff is suing the BBC for naming him and broadcasting the footage of his flat in Berkshire during a sexual assault inquiry into the singer.

He says broadcasting the images was a "very serious invasion" of privacy.