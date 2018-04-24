Police are investigating a serious assault of a man outside Anfield before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final match with Roma.

Merseyside Police said the attack happened at about 19:35 BST outside the Albert pub on Walton Breck Road.

There were clashes between Liverpool and Roma supporters shortly before kick-off.

About 80 Roma fans are thought to have used a side road to reach an area populated by Liverpool supporters.

One supporter was seen motionless on the road and BBC Sport footage showed another fan carrying a hammer.

Image caption Supporter seen with a hammer outside Anfield

Trouble broke out behind the Kop End, with reports of Roma supporters attacking home fans.

Sunday Times football correspondent Jonathan Northcroft tweeted: "Roma fans have just attacked Liverpool supporters with belts, outside the Albert. One guy down getting treatment.

"The Roma group came out of Venmore Street, and attack was sudden."

He added: "Roma group were chased down the street before police arrived."

