Toronto van incident 'deliberate'

Ten people have been killed and 15 others injured after a rented van ploughed into pedestrians in Toronto. It happened on Yonge Street in the north of the city at 13:30 local time (18:30 BST) on Monday. Eyewitnesses have described watching the horror unfold, one saying: "Anybody in his way he would hit." The suspect is now being questioned after he was arrested several streets away. He's been named by police as 25-year-old Alek Minassian.

The US and Europe have seen an increase in driving attacks in recent years - some of them known to be terror-related, like that on the Berlin Christmas market in 2016. Toronto police chief Mark Saunders said this incident appeared to be deliberate but the motive was still unknown. He said Mr Minassian was not previously known to them.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the events in Toronto were "horrendous", but at this stage "do not appear to be connected in any way to national security". The national terror threat level remains unchanged.

World awaits royal baby name

Arthur, Albert and Philip are among the bookies' favourites - all traditional royal names - although some experts think the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might choose to include something to represent the Middleton side of the family too. Prince William said the name would be revealed "soon", but the couple waited two days to disclose their choices for their first two children so we might have to hang on until Wednesday.

The new prince entered the world less than 24 hours ago - watch how the day unfolded. The moment drew the dedicated royal fanatics - and some lucky or bemused tourists - to the hospital, and gave others the joy of sharing a birthday with an heir to the throne. He is, of course, the third child, joining the likes of former PM David Cameron, actress Jennifer Lawrence and pop queen Madonna in their respective families, but what's it like to be a third child?

Corbyn to meet Jewish leaders

Accusations of anti-Semitism have dogged the Labour Party in recent months, with leader Jeremy Corbyn facing stinging criticism that he has failed to do enough to tackle it. Today Mr Corbyn will hold a crunch meeting with the Jewish Leadership Council and Board of Deputies of British Jews to discuss what steps he is taking. The groups want disciplinary cases speeded up and elected officials thrown out if they share a platform with offenders.

Taking on the Marathon des Sables

By Sophie Raworth, BBC News

The start of the race is legendary. About 1,000 runners were there, but only 175 women signed up. Helicopters hover overhead as Patrick Bauer, the Frenchman who started the race 33 years ago, waved us all off to the sound of Highway to Hell blasting out over the desert. On the first day we ran 18 miles, most of it across sand dunes. Living in London, I've not had much experience of running on sand. It drained our legs. We took it very easy, knowing full well what was ahead that week. Some people went out far too hard in the heat and ended up on drips in the medical tent back at camp.

What the papers say

The papers are giddy at the new royal arrival. The Daily Mail leads its 19 - yes, 19 - pages of coverage with a picture of a tiny hand poking out from beneath a white shawl and the headline, "His first royal wave". The Sun alludes to the date with its headline choice: "Cry for mummy, England and St George". Elsewhere, three papers lead on the continuing row over the treatment of the Windrush generation. The Guardian says the government has struggled to contain mounting pressure on Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Theresa May herself. The Times says Tories fear the scandal could lead to an exodus of ethnic minority support for their party.

Daily digest

Alfie Parents lose "last-ditch" appeal over boy's life support

Food banks Record level of supplies given in 2017

'Left to die' Horses are being "fly-tipped", says the RSPCA

Going solo Australian boy travels to Bali alone after row

If you see one thing today

'We're too busy for reunification'

If you listen to one thing today

Sugar: A sweet menace

If you read one thing today

How bacteria are changing your mood

Lookahead

11:00 A statue of suffragist leader Millicent Fawcett will be unveiled in Parliament Square - the first monument both of a woman, and designed by one, to stand there.

19:45 Liverpool take on Roma in the Champions League semi-final.

On this day

1993 A massive bomb rips through the heart of the City of London, killing one and injuring more than 40.

