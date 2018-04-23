Image copyright PA

The BBC might have faced criticism had it not reported that Sir Cliff Richard was being investigated by police, a senior editor has told the High Court.

Gary Smith said the singer's fame meant the BBC could have been accused of not reporting a matter of public interest.

He said inquiries into Jimmy Tarbuck, Max Clifford and Rolf Harris had been reported without any legal complaint.

Sir Cliff is suing the BBC for naming him and broadcasting helicopter footage of police searching his flat in 2014.

He was not arrested or charged.

Mr Smith, who was the BBC's UK news editor at the time, said: "Sir Cliff Richard would have been the biggest household name to be under investigation.

"I say this in the sense that he was and is a high profile public figure whose public status went beyond his success as an entertainer.

"He was known for his charitable work and was 'part of the establishment' in many ways."

In a written statement read to the court on Monday, Mr Smith, who is now the BBC's head of news and current affairs in Scotland, said one consideration had been whether it would have been right to withhold information.

"These discussions took place against the backdrop of (the) history of the Jimmy Savile allegations and knowledge within institutions which had not been made public," he said.

"An important factor in the editorial discussions about naming individuals who were the subject of police investigations was the issue of the media not reporting information it knew to be correct."

Mr Smith said editors had thought it right to name Sir Cliff because the BBC was confident it knew who the individual under investigation was.

Gary Smith was the BBC's UK news editor at the time of the report

The court also heard the BBC sent reporters to Portugal and Barbados - where Sir Cliff owns homes - ahead of the police search of the singer's home in Sunningdale, Berkshire.

Mr Smith denied the journalists were sent there to "doorstep" the singer.

"If there was the possibility of an interview, we would have needed to be in the appropriate place to do it, which is why we deployed people there," he said.

Mr Smith said it was not a matter where they would have sought Sir Cliff's consent to run the story.

"The media's public interest reporting often involves telling the public something that a public figure would prefer the public not to hear," he said.

The footage was broadcast in 2014 as part of a report by the BBC on South Yorkshire Police's sexual assault inquiry into the singer.

The singer claims he suffered "profound and long-lasting damage" from the coverage. He is suing the BBC over the misuse of private information and breaking data protection rules.

The BBC disputes his allegations. It says the BBC report on the police inquiry was in the public interest.

Lawyers for the corporation say its coverage was accurate and in good faith, and journalists had respected Sir Cliff's "presumption of innocence".

The allegation against Sir Cliff was made in late 2013 and was passed on to South Yorkshire Police by the Met in July 2014.

The man alleged that Sir Cliff assaulted him during an event at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane football stadium.

Sir Cliff denied the allegation and in June 2016 it was announced he would not face any charges.