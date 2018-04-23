Duchess gives birth to baby boy

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy.

The child, whose title is HRH Prince of Cambridge, is fifth in line to the throne and the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.

The new arrival, who is the third child of Catherine and the Duke of Cambridge, weighs 8lbs 7oz.

A Kensington Palace statement said Catherine and her new son are "both doing well".

