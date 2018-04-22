Britons killed in Saudi Arabia coach crash

Four British people have died and 12 others have been hurt in a coach crash in Saudi Arabia, a travel firm says.

Those killed were from Blackburn and Preston, in Lancashire, travelling from Mecca on an Umra pilgrimage.

Blackburn-based Hashim Travel said the coach they were on was hit by a fuel tanker which then caught fire and set the bus alight.

The Foreign Office says it is aware British Nationals have been killed in an accident in Saudi Arabia.

The firm said relatives of those who have died have been informed.

It is understood that a young child is among the injured.

The coach was travelling from Mecca to Medina as part of an Umra pilgrimage when the collision happened on Saturday.

The Umra pilgrimage is on a smaller scale than the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which many Muslims undertake.