Theresa May has confirmed that members of the Windrush generation who have been treated unfairly by the Home Office will be compensated.

The BBC understands the compensation will be for financial losses incurred.

More details on the plans are expected to be published within the next week.

The government has apologised after some children of Caribbean migrants who settled in the UK before the 1970s had been declared illegal immigrants and threatened with deportation.

On Thursday, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, told BBC Question Time that the government would "look sympathetically" at compensation requests from Windrush immigrants.

Mrs May's first public mention of remuneration came at a news conference concluding the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in London on Friday.

She said: "On Tuesday, I met with Caribbean leaders, where I gave an absolute commitment that the UK government will do whatever it takes - including where appropriate payment of compensation - to resolve the anxieties and problems which some of the Windrush generation have suffered.

"These people are British, they are part of us, they helped to build Britain and we are all the stronger for their contributions."

Labour MP David Lammy, who has spearheaded the campaign for the Windrush generation, said more detail was needed from the government.

He said that "compensation and reparations" should be provided "to anyone who had lost their job, their pension, access to healthcare, or been detained or deported".

Grenada's Prime Minister Keith Mitchell has also called for "serious" compensation in light of the PM's speech, saying it was "highly significant" she had mentioned compensation.

He said: "It's not just, 'I'm sorry.' People lost a lot, people suffered a lot of pain, and they must be given an opportunity to correct this - some serious compensation.

"If not the person, if they've gone, then the families who have suffered too."

A total of 286 people have contacted the Home Office since Monday, when the department set up a helpline to support those who had concerns about their migration status.

So far, eight have been given permanent residence status.