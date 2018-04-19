Image copyright PA Image caption This man braved a swim in the sea at Boscombe on Wednesday

Parts of the UK could see temperatures reach as high as 28C on Thursday, making it the hottest day in April since 2001.

The unseasonably warm weather is being caused by low pressure over the Atlantic and high pressure over western Europe drawing warm air to the UK.

On Wednesday, the hottest day of the year was recorded as central London and parts of Kent saw highs of 25C.

The average maximum temperature for April is 11.4C.

The highest recorded temperature for this month was 29.4C in 1949.

Runners in Sunday's London Marathon have been warned to expect hot weather, with suggestions it could be the hottest race on record.

