UK

UK enjoys warmest day of the year so far

  • 18 April 2018

After the winter that never seemed to end, the UK is enjoying the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures of 25C recorded in Gravesend, Kent.

Image copyright Nat Adams
Image caption Boats in Ipswich marina were bathed in sunshine on Wednesday morning
Image copyright Dino
Image caption Is it hot enough for swimming in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex?
Image copyright Peter and Leah
Image caption It looks positively Mediterranean along the coast at Camber, East Sussex
Image copyright PA
Image caption A rare sight in recent months - people enjoy lunch outside in St James's Park, London
Image copyright Gramac and Louie
Image caption A lakeside view in Stourton, Wiltshire
Image copyright PA
Image caption The ice lollies are out at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable
Image copyright PA
Image caption A woman lies in the sun near a blossom tree in Green Park, London
Image copyright Ahesharpe
Image caption It was wall-to-wall sunshine from the start in Ely, Cambridgeshire

More on this story