UK enjoys warmest day of the year so far

After the winter that never seemed to end, the UK is enjoying the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures of 25C recorded in Gravesend, Kent.

Image copyright Nat Adams Image caption Boats in Ipswich marina were bathed in sunshine on Wednesday morning

Image copyright Dino Image caption Is it hot enough for swimming in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex?

Image copyright Peter and Leah Image caption It looks positively Mediterranean along the coast at Camber, East Sussex

Image copyright PA Image caption A rare sight in recent months - people enjoy lunch outside in St James's Park, London

Image copyright Gramac and Louie Image caption A lakeside view in Stourton, Wiltshire

Image copyright PA Image caption The ice lollies are out at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable

Image copyright PA Image caption A woman lies in the sun near a blossom tree in Green Park, London