Image caption Dan Johnson defended his work on the Sir Cliff Richard story

The BBC journalist who broke the story about the police investigation into Sir Cliff Richard has told the singer's privacy case he acted in a "professional and fair" way.

Asked if he wanted to apologise to Sir Cliff, Dan Johnson told the High Court he was sorry the star "went through such a difficult time".

Sir Cliff was not arrested or charged.

The BBC says its report on South Yorkshire Police's sexual assault inquiry was of public interest.

Lawyers for the corporation say its coverage was accurate and in good faith, and journalists had respected Sir Cliff's "presumption of innocence".

Sir Cliff, 77, who is suing the BBC over the misuse of private information and breaking data protection rules, was in court to hear Mr Johnson give evidence.

He says he suffered "profound and long-lasting damage" after the BBC named him and broadcast footage of police searching his Berkshire flat in August 2014.

Questioned by Sir Cliff's barrister Justin Rushbrooke QC, Mr Johnson acknowledged using the term "celebrity paedo" when referring to the case in an email to a colleague.

But he said the description was a "shorthand reference" and did not reflect his "overall approach" to the story.

"In all my external dealings on the story and the way that I covered it, I have been professional and fair," Mr Johnson told the judge.

"What matters is what is said publicly and how you conduct yourself with other people externally."

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Cliff was in court to hear Dan Johnson give evidence

In his witness statement, Mr Johnson said he came across the story after speaking to a "contact" in June 2014.

They had talked about high-profile cases involving celebrities and the "confidential source" told him there was "just one more major figure" police were looking at.

Mr Johnson said: "I guessed this to be Sir Cliff Richard because of previous rumours I had heard about him.

"The contact confirmed I had guessed the right name."