Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright EPA

CIA head 'meets North Korea's Kim Jong-un'

US President Donald Trump has made it known he wants face-to-face talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in an effort to end months of escalating threats and counter-threats over the latter's missile programme. Until now it's been unclear how this can be facilitated, but US media are reporting that CIA boss Mike Pompeo has travelled to Pyongyang for a secret meeting with Mr Kim.

Mr Trump earlier alluded to discussions having taken place at "extremely high levels". The BBC explains the North Korea crisis in 300 words.

Dozens of new Windrush cases investigated

The Home Office is looking at 49 cases involving the "Windrush generation", amid growing criticism of the government. The row focuses on people who arrived as children from the Caribbean 70 years ago, in the first wave of Commonwealth immigration. Changes to migration rules mean those who lack documents are now being told they need evidence to keep working, access key services, or even remain in the UK.

It's also emerged that landing cards belonging to Windrush migrants were destroyed by the Home Office in 2010.

Prime Minister Theresa May has apologised over deportation threats made, but Labour is calling the situation a "fiasco".

Here's BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg's take on things. And we look at the Windrush generation and the problems they face.

Former US First Lady Barbara Bush dies

She was the fun-loving matriarch of one of America's foremost political dynasties, and a campaigner for improvements in literacy. Barbara Bush, the wife of President George HW Bush and the mother of President George W Bush, has died aged 92. George W Bush said his mother had "kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end". She and George HW Bush celebrated their 73rd wedding in January. Here is the story of Mrs Bush's life.

Cuba after the Castros

By Will Grant, Cuba correspondent

As Raúl Castro was preparing to step down as president, Cuba held an election. Across the country, people dutifully turned out to cast their ballots for members of the national assembly. On 19 April those national assembly members will choose who will replace Raúl as president. Most expect it will be the current vice president, Miguel Díaz-Canel. In turns painted as a moderniser and a stalwart hardliner, he would become the first non-Castro to govern the island since 1959.

Sounds straightforward enough. But in reality, on the ballots cast by Cuban voters there was exactly the same number of candidates as seats in parliament: 605. And, of course, under Cuba's strict one-party system, no other choices of political colours were on offer.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Mail leads on the treatment of the Windrush generation, describing the Home Office's shredding of landing cards as a "new betrayal". The i, meanwhile, focuses on Theresa May's apology to Caribbean leaders over the issue. Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph reports on criticism of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over his handling of alleged anti-Semitism within the party. And the Financial Times says investors are raising the value of sterling by betting on an interest rate rise next month.

Daily digest

Jet engine 'explosion' One woman dies and seven people are injured near Philadelphia

Russian spy Skripal poisoning case is focus for watchdog meeting

Coffee cups Costa promises to boost recycling rate

Wish.com Penis advert appeared in video game apps

Image copyright David Rubinger

Image copyright Getty Images

Lookahead

Today Leaders from 53 countries gather in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

09:30 The Office for National Statistics publishes UK inflation figures for March.

On this day

1955 Scientist Albert Einstein, originator of the theory of relativity, dies aged 76.

