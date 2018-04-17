Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright EPA

Syria chemical attack: International inspectors set to visit site

International chemical weapons inspectors are to be allowed to visit the site of an alleged attack by the Syrian government, Russia says. A team has been in Syria since Saturday, but has not yet been permitted to go to Douma.

The alleged attack on 7 April prompted last weekend's air strikes on government targets by the US, UK and France. But Russia and Syria deny any chemical attack took place.

Meanwhile, Syrian state media says the country's air defences responded to a missile attack over the city of Homs on early on Tuesday. The Pentagon says there was "no US military activity in that area at this time".

Here's what we know so far about what happened in Douma.

MPs to debate Syria again

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has secured a second debate on the weekend's air strikes on Syria, which will take place later today. MPs will consider Parliament's role in authorising military action. But BBC political correspondent Alex Forsyth says this isn't likely to result in a binding vote on the matter. During six hours of debate on Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May defended the strikes as "legally right", following the suspected use of chemical weapons by Syria's government.

'Rent for life' warning

A report says that up to a third of young people face spending their entire lives renting, rather than buying a home. The Resolution Foundation think tank argues that "millennials" - those born between 1980 and 1996 - need more help, including more affordable homes for first-time buyers and protections against unfair rents. The government says it's working to improve the situation.

Windrush generation: May to meet Caribbean leaders

Theresa May is to talk to leaders of Caribbean countries later to reassure them that thousands of people who arrived from the Commonwealth decades ago as children will not be deported, after they were wrongly identified as illegal immigrants. They will hold talks as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting happening in London.

Why has Saudi Arabia suddenly decided cinema is OK?

By Jane Kinninmont, Chatham House

King Salman has promoted one of his youngest sons, 32-year-old Mohammed bin Salman, to the elevated position of crown prince, partly in order to connect with the young majority of the population. But MBS, as he is known, has a difficult task to carry out. He needs to oversee a transition to a less oil-dependent economy where young Saudis will probably not enjoy the same standards of living that their parents did.

Western observers have often thought that Saudi Arabia would eventually have to cut back on economic handouts to its population, and that this would result in pressure for more political rights. But MBS seems to be offering a different model. In effect, he is saying: work harder, don't criticise the system, but have more fun.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The apology by Home Secretary Amber Rudd for "appalling" treatment of Windrush immigrants gets much coverage. The Guardian shows the faces of some of those affected, while the i calls the possible deportation of people in error a "scandal". The £86,000 fine for drink-driving imposed on TV host Ant McPartlin is the other big story of the day. "Ant's guilt" is the Daily Mirror's headline. The Daily Mail calls his face after appearing in court "a picture of self-pity". Meanwhile, the Times reports that Russia has hacked into millions of computers in preparation for a possible cyber attack.

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics publishes UK unemployment figures for the three months to February.

16:00 Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star who alleges that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, gives her first live interview on ABC's The View.

On this day

1986 British TV journalist John McCarthy is abducted on his way to the airport in Beirut, the war-torn capital of Lebanon.

