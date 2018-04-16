Wetherspoon on Twitter: The best bits

Image copyright PA

Popular pub chain JD Wetherspoon has announced its head office and 900 pubs are quitting Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with immediate effect.

The home of bargain pitchers and Curry Club Thursdays linked the move to bad publicity surrounding social media including the "trolling" of MPs and said it would be using its website and printed magazine to release news instead.

Chairman Tim Martin was confident the move would not affect business and told the BBC competitors were "wasting hours of their time" manning social media accounts.

But with social media being a key channel of communication between customer and company, what might it miss?

Hot (potato) debate

Skip Twitter post by @StaceyRetter @jdwtweet hey, are your jacket pots deep fried before getting to you guys? I know you guys don't but a bit of a debate going on! — Stacey (@StaceyRetter) April 5, 2018 Report

Contrary to the rumours, Wetherspoon later clarified their jacket potatoes are "always baked - never fried".

Bewilderment over missing menu items

Skip Twitter post by @MeganSmithhhhhh Not to be dramatic but wetherspoons are taking my southern fried chicken wrap off the menu after it has consistently been my order of choice for years and I am not ok @jdwtweet I just want to talk — MS✨ (@MeganSmithhhhhh) April 15, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @xxxleecexxx @jdwtweet Absolutely gutted that spoons don't do hot chocolate anymore!!!!! 😔 It was the best! I don't understand for the life of me why they got rid of Hot chocolate??? I mean why??? We all loved it right !? — leah kelly (@xxxleecexxx) April 1, 2018 Report

Pricing queries and 'genius' ideas

Skip Twitter post by @StockhillDarren @jdwtweet 75p to swap a fried egg for a poached on a breakfast. Are you having a laugh. That is absolutely ridiculous. How is this justified. — Darren stockhill (@StockhillDarren) April 15, 2018 Report

Record-breaking fans

Skip Twitter post by @MrNikeshPatel @GWR @jdwtweet is there a record for the longest amount of time spent in a Weatherspoon's? I can't find one, so can I attempt to set the record on my 21st birthday in a few weeks? I'll raise some cash for charity too if you like :) — Nikesh P_tel (@MrNikeshPatel) April 15, 2018 Report

Toilet selfies...

... and not quite selfies

Carpet appreciation

There is an entire Twitter account dedicated to the colourful carpets of Wetherspoons across the country. You're welcome.

Great Wetherspoon moments like this

Skip Twitter post by @perrigame We’re at table 36 at The Bear Wetherspoons in Maidenhead.



Just in case you wanted to download the app and send a drink or two 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XbxDu1n178 — Perri nicole (@perrigame) February 11, 2018 Report

And 26 minutes later...