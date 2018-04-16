Wetherspoon on Twitter: The best bits
- 16 April 2018
Popular pub chain JD Wetherspoon has announced its head office and 900 pubs are quitting Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with immediate effect.
The home of bargain pitchers and Curry Club Thursdays linked the move to bad publicity surrounding social media including the "trolling" of MPs and said it would be using its website and printed magazine to release news instead.
Chairman Tim Martin was confident the move would not affect business and told the BBC competitors were "wasting hours of their time" manning social media accounts.
But with social media being a key channel of communication between customer and company, what might it miss?
Hot (potato) debate
@jdwtweet hey, are your jacket pots deep fried before getting to you guys? I know you guys don't but a bit of a debate going on!— Stacey (@StaceyRetter) April 5, 2018
End of Twitter post by @StaceyRetter
@jdwtweet hi. Can you please confirm, are your jacket potatoes deep fried or not? Thanks— Lyndsey Shurba (@lyndz28) January 10, 2018
End of Twitter post by @lyndz28
Contrary to the rumours, Wetherspoon later clarified their jacket potatoes are "always baked - never fried".
Bewilderment over missing menu items
Not to be dramatic but wetherspoons are taking my southern fried chicken wrap off the menu after it has consistently been my order of choice for years and I am not ok @jdwtweet I just want to talk— MS✨ (@MeganSmithhhhhh) April 15, 2018
End of Twitter post by @MeganSmithhhhhh
@jdwtweet Absolutely gutted that spoons don't do hot chocolate anymore!!!!! 😔 It was the best! I don't understand for the life of me why they got rid of Hot chocolate??? I mean why??? We all loved it right !?— leah kelly (@xxxleecexxx) April 1, 2018
End of Twitter post by @xxxleecexxx
@jdwtweet so I’m currently in the John fairweather and have just realised you’ve taken the haggis bites off the menu???? Why is this???— rin (@rinwilson) March 29, 2018
End of Twitter post by @rinwilson
Pricing queries and 'genius' ideas
@jdwtweet 75p to swap a fried egg for a poached on a breakfast. Are you having a laugh. That is absolutely ridiculous. How is this justified.— Darren stockhill (@StockhillDarren) April 15, 2018
End of Twitter post by @StockhillDarren
It’d be absolutely great if Wetherspoons did all their pitchers but as slushies for this summer. Genius idea tbh x @jdwtweet— 🕷🕸Ffion Sian🕸🕷 (@ffionsiannn) April 15, 2018
End of Twitter post by @ffionsiannn
Record-breaking fans
@jdwtweet hi guys, is there a record for how many wetherspoons someone has visited in a day? (cc @GWR)— Gregory Wells (@gregory_wells) March 26, 2018
End of Twitter post by @gregory_wells
@GWR @jdwtweet is there a record for the longest amount of time spent in a Weatherspoon's? I can't find one, so can I attempt to set the record on my 21st birthday in a few weeks? I'll raise some cash for charity too if you like :)— Nikesh P_tel (@MrNikeshPatel) April 15, 2018
End of Twitter post by @MrNikeshPatel
Toilet selfies...
When you just have to take a @jdwtweet mirror selfie 😂 pic.twitter.com/UgZ13hIrr8— Charli Spracklen (@CharliSpraklen) April 2, 2018
End of Twitter post by @CharliSpraklen
... and not quite selfies
Montagu Pyke done me twice @jdwtweet #MirrorJusticeForJess pic.twitter.com/7PAjuGU71K— Jessica Grogan (@jessicagroganx) April 14, 2018
End of Twitter post by @jessicagroganx
Love the Hoylake Lights but I think they need to lower their mirrors in the toilets. I'm 5'2" and can't do my make up... @jdwtweet pic.twitter.com/VLxYoaoKCM— Deb (@Debtheblue) March 23, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Debtheblue
Carpet appreciation
There is an entire Twitter account dedicated to the colourful carpets of Wetherspoons across the country. You're welcome.
@SpoonsCarpets Poste of Stone, Staffordshire pic.twitter.com/zCUzyyVYqo— David Tudor (@davetudormania) February 26, 2018
End of Twitter post by @davetudormania
@SpoonsCarpets here’s a fantastic entry from The Richard Hopkins Wetherspoon in Newton Abbot, Devon! pic.twitter.com/oZAXFZbCrZ— Matt (@iMattazy) February 19, 2018
End of Twitter post by @iMattazy
Great Wetherspoon moments like this
We’re at table 36 at The Bear Wetherspoons in Maidenhead.— Perri nicole (@perrigame) February 11, 2018
Just in case you wanted to download the app and send a drink or two 👯♀️ pic.twitter.com/XbxDu1n178
End of Twitter post by @perrigame
And 26 minutes later...
GUYS THIS IS GETTING RIDICULOUS THERE ARE TOURISTS TAKING PHOTOS OF US. ALSO WHOEVER SENT THE MILK THANKS xxx pic.twitter.com/H56Vwij23o— Perri nicole (@perrigame) February 11, 2018
End of Twitter post 2 by @perrigame