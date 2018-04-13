Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital

Image copyright PA Image caption The Duke of Edinburgh waves as he leaves hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh has been discharged from hospital following a successful hip replacement operation.

Prince Philip, 96, was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on 3 April and underwent the planned procedure the following day.

Princess Anne visited her father in hospital on Thursday and described him as "on good form".

The duke, who retired from royal duties in August 2017, will continue his recovery in Windsor.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII's Hospital at midday today, following a hip replacement operation last week.

"His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received."

His hip problem came to light after his absence from the Easter service at Windsor.

He had also missed two other recent events at Windsor Castle - the Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel on 29 March, and a parade a week earlier to mark Prince Andrew's appointment as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

The duke's last solo engagement was on 2 August last year, when he reviewed a parade of Royal Marines outside Buckingham Palace in his capacity as captain general of the corps.