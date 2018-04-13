Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Cliff Richard arrived at the High Court with broadcaster Gloria Hunniford

Sir Cliff Richard has said watching a BBC report of a police raid of his home in 2014 was "shocking and upsetting".

The singer - giving evidence in a High Court privacy case against the BBC - said in a witness statement his health suffered "mentally and physically".

South Yorkshire Police searched the Berkshire apartment after a claim of historical sexual assault.

Sir Cliff was not charged with any offence. The BBC says its coverage was in the public interest.

Lawyers for the 77-year-old say the coverage - including shots taken from a helicopter showing officers searching his property - caused him "profound and long-lasting damage".

Giving evidence, Sir Cliff recalled watching the BBC footage from hotel in Portugal.

He said: "It wasn't a very pleasant feeling and by that time I had heard of the allegation and seeing it made me feel even worse."

In his written statement, he said: "My health suffered, both mentally and physically...

"At one point ... I actually thought I was going to have a heart attack or stroke."

Sir Cliff is suing the BBC for the misuse of private information and breaking data protection rules.

His lawyers say he is seeking "very substantial" damages or compensation for the breach of his rights.

A lawyer for South Yorkshire Police, which has paid the singer £400,000 to settle a claim, earlier told the court the BBC broadcast was the "primary cause" of a breach of his privacy.