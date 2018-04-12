Inspectors back UK in spy poisoning row

The international chemical weapons watchdog has confirmed the UK's analysis of the type of nerve agent used in the Russian ex-spy poisoning.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons did not name the nerve agent as Novichok, but said it agreed with the UK's findings.

Russia has denied it was behind the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, as Theresa May has claimed.

The OPCW carried out the investigation at the request of the UK government.