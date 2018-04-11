Image copyright Yulia Skripal/Facebook Image caption Yulia Skripal was treated in Salisbury District Hospital for more than a month after being exposed to a nerve agent

Yulia Skripal, poisoned daughter of Russian ex-spy Sergei, has rejected assistance from the Russian embassy "at the moment".

The 33-year-old, who was discharged from hospital on Monday, said her father is "still seriously ill".

In a statement issued through police, she said she was not yet strong enough to give a full media interview but "no-one speaks for me, or for my father".

The Skripals were found slumped on a park bench in Salisbury on 4 March.

Ms Skripal and her 66-year-old father, who remains at Salisbury District Hospital, were exposed to the toxic nerve agent Novichok.

In her statement she said she found herself in "a totally different life than the ordinary one I left just over a month ago".

Ms Skripal, who has been taken to a secure location, added: "I have specially trained officers available to me, who are helping to take care of me and to explain the investigative processes that are being undertaken.

"I have access to friends and family, and I have been made aware of my specific contacts at the Russian embassy who have kindly offered me their assistance in any way they can.

"At the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services, but, if I change my mind I know how to contact them."