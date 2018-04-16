News Daily: May faces MPs over Syria and Stephen Lawrence's father forgives

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Matthew Daniels/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

Syria strikes: May faces MPs' questions

Parliament comes back from its Easter recess today, and Theresa May will face questions over her decision to join the US and France in launching air strikes against the Syrian government. Opposition parties say MPs should have been consulted in advance, with Labour proposing that the law be changed ahead of future interventions.

Sites near Damascus and Homs were hit on Saturday, in response to the alleged chemical attack on Douma on 7 April. Syria denies the attack happened and Russia, its key ally, has reacted angrily to the air strikes.

Mrs May's expected to ask for an emergency debate following her statement to the House of Commons. But this would not give MPs the chance formally to approve or reject the air strikes, tweets BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron says he has convinced American counterpart Donald Trump to commit troops to Syria "for the long term".

Stephen Lawrence's father: I forgive killers

It's almost 25 years since teenager Stephen Lawrence was stabbed to death in an attack by five white youths at a bus stop in south-east London. His father, Dr Neville Lawrence, has told the BBC he has forgiven the killers. But he added that he still felt the pain of his first child being "murdered for senseless reasons". Two men were jailed for life in 2012 for Stephen's murder. Three others were publicly named as suspects but police have said fresh prosecutions are unlikely unless new evidence is found. Here is a timeline of the case.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Comey calls Trump 'morally unfit' to be president

Former FBI director James Comey has stepped up his attacks on Donald Trump, calling the US president "morally unfit" to do the job, and accusing him of treating women like "pieces of meat". He also told ABC News that Mr Trump was someone "for whom the truth is not a high value". The president, who fired Mr Comey in May last year, responded by saying his ex-colleague had told "many lies".

Can Fitbit get itself back into shape?

By David Silverberg, business reporter

In the mid-2000s, fitness fans were using low-end pedometers to track their steps, but nothing truly digital had come to market. However, when Fitbit launched it filled a gap in the market and grew fast. The success of the company was helped by the development of its app, which enabled users to connect and compete with each other online. "We saw how the social aspect of Fitbit motivated people to exercise," says chief executive James Park. "We found that every friend you add to your Fitbit community increases your steps-per-day by 700." Fitbit grew fast and it listed on the stock market to much hype on 17 June 2015. Its shares reached a peak of almost $50 (£35) in July 2015, but they are now trading around the $5 (£3.50) mark.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Several front pages are dominated by claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an imminent cyber attack on the UK. The Daily Express warns that this could bring airports, power supplies, banking, hospitals and rail services to a halt. And the Daily Mail says the UK's GCHQ security service is on standby to retaliate. Elsewhere, the Sun's headline says the likely Commons debate over the Syria air strikes amounts to the prime minister saying: "Back me or back brutality." Meanwhile, the Daily Star predicts UK temperatures will rise well above 20C later this week.

Daily digest

Depression Ketamine study shows promise, US scientists say

Sydney bushfire Blaze likely to have been deliberately lit, say police

R Lee Ermey Full Metal Jacket actor dies aged 74

Commonwealth Seven things you might not know about it

If you see one thing today

What does your perfume say about you?

If you listen to one thing today

Are great teachers born or made?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Five places tackling too much tourism

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

14:30 Home Secretary Amber Rudd faces questions from MPs on the Commons Home Affairs Select Committee.

23:30 SpaceX is due to launch scientific equipment which will allow scientists to listen to the sound of stars and could reveal their structure.

On this day

1953 Thousands greet the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh when they arrive at Clydeside to launch the new royal yacht, Britannia.

From elsewhere

The murder of Baby John (CNN)

How Parkland's student journalists covered the shooting (Washington Post)

Sweet potato research raises challenges (Oxford University)

The Chinese town that duplicated Paris (National Geographic)