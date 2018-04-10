Image copyright PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not invited Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn to their wedding, the BBC has learned.

The decision not to have a "official list" of political leaders in attendance also means that US president Donald Trump will not be invited.

Kensington Palace said the decision was made based on the church's size and the fact Harry is only fifth in line to the throne.

It has also been confirmed that Barack and Michelle Obama were not invited.

The former US president and first lady are friends of Harry.

Among the guests on 19 May, however, will be a 12-year-old girl injured in the Manchester Arena attack.