Three Britons injured in Malta bus crash

Three Britons have been injured after a bus crashed into a tree in Malta.

Police said two boys, aged six and eight, and a 44-year-old man were taken to hospital for further treatment.

A 37-year-old Spanish woman and a 62-year-old man from Belgium died after the incident on Valletta Road, Zurrieq, at about 17:15 GMT.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said it was supporting British people and their families involved in the accident.

In total, six people were taken to Mater Dei hospital after the crash.

They include a 31-year-old German woman, a 72-year-old Italian woman and a 35-year-old man whose nationality is not yet known.

A police investigation is still ongoing.