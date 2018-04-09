Image copyright Ben Birchall Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in Windsor on 19 May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked people to donate to charities instead of sending wedding presents.

The couple have chosen seven charities and "are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit", Kensington Palace said.

Guests at the wedding will have a choice of giving a present or making a donation.

More than £1m was raised when Prince William and Kate Middleton asked the public to donate when they wed in 2011.

Kensington Palace said Prince Harry and Ms Markle, who will marry in Windsor on 19 May, are "incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them".

A spokesperson said: "The couple have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.

"Prince Harry and Ms Markle do not have any formal relationships with the charities chosen."

The seven charities are: