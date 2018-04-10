Image caption The inquest will look at whether Alexander Perepilichnyy died of natural causes or was unlawfully killed

An inquest into the death of a Russian businessman who may have been poisoned has resumed at the Old Bailey.

Alexander Perepilichnyy, 44, collapsed and died while jogging near his home in Weybridge, Surrey, in November 2012.

Surrey Police had said his death was not suspicious but traces of a poisonous plant were later found in his system, an earlier hearing was told.

The inquest has heard the whistleblower was helping expose a $230m (£150m) money-laundering operation.

He died a few months after applying for £8.5m life insurance, the court has already heard.

Mr Perepilichnyy was found lying in the road by a chauffeur at the exclusive gated estate where the Russian lived.

Coroner Nicholas Hilliard QC has already heard from police how two post-mortem examinations failed to reveal a cause of death and found no signs of "third-party involvement or foul play".

Subsequent toxicology tests from 2015 showed that a rare poison may have been used to kill him, but police said further tests at London's Kew Gardens drew a blank.

The inquest has resumed for four days with the coroner due to hear from plant experts and toxicologists.