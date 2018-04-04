In just 123 days, 50 people have been killed in London - raising serious concerns about how to tackle violent crime on the city's streets.

Stabbing was the main cause, with 34 people dying from the injury since January, and a further seven people died from gunshot wounds.

Ten of those killed were teenagers, but the same number of victims were in their 40s.

The majority of victims - 37 - were men, and while the borough of Haringey had the most incidents with five, people have been killed across the city.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the cases, but here are the victims.

January 2018

1) Steve Frank Navarez-Jara was the first person to be killed in 2018. The 20-year-old was stabbed on New Year's Day in Islington. His family said they "pray to God that Steve's death brings knife crime to an end."

2) Elizabeta Lacatusu, who came to London from Romania to work, was stabbed in Redbridge on 3 January. She was 44.

3) Vijay Patel, 49, died on 6 January after being attacked outside a shop in Mill Hill.

4) Daniel Frederick died at the age of 34 after being stabbed in Hackney on 8 January.

5) Dami Odeyingbo was only 18 when he was stabbed on 9 January in Bromley. He died in hospital the next morning.

6) Harry Uzoka worked as a model in London. The 25-year-old was killed after being stabbed in the heart in Shepherd's Bush on 11 January.

Image copyright Harry Uzoka Image caption Harry Uzoka died at the scene in west London

7) Seyed Azim Khan's body was found in Ilford Cemetery with extensive head injuries in February, after he went missing on 24 January.

8) Yaya Mbye was 26 when he died in hospital, having been stabbed in Stoke Newington on 28 January.

9) Juan Olmos Saca died after being stabbed in the chest in Peckham on the 29 January. The 39-year-old spent a week in hospital but never recovered from his injuries.

10) Lily-Mai Saint George was less than a year old when she was killed in Haringey on 31 January. The cause of death is currently unknown.

11) Khader Saleh was stabbed at Wormwood Scrubs prison on 31 January. The 25-year-old's brother said the inmate was "a young man trying to move on in his life".

February 2018

12) Hassan Ozcan was just 19 when he died from multiple stab wounds in Barking on 3 February.

13) Kwabena Nelson, a youth worker from Tottenham, died after being stabbed near his home on 3 February.

14) Hannah Leonard, 55, was stabbed in a flat in Camden on 8 February.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Hannah Leonard was found dead inside a flat in Camden

15) Sabri Chibani was 19 when he was stabbed in the chest in Streatham on 11 February.

16) Bulent Kabala was the first person to die from a gunshot wound in 2018. The 41-year-old was shot on 12 February and died at the scene in Barnet.

17) Saeeda Hussain, 54, was stabbed at an address in Ilford on 13 February and died from her injuries.

18) Lord Promise Nkenda was just 17 when he was stabbed in Canning Town on Valentine's Day.

19) Mark Smith, 48, died from multiple injuries after being found unconscious in Waltham Forest on 15 February.

20) Lewis Blackman was stabbed in the early hours of 18 February after attending a party in Kensington. He died aged 19.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lewis Blackman had been at a party in Kensington before he was stabbed

21) Jozef Boci suffered serious head injuries after being attacked on the street in Greenwich on 17 February. The 30-year-old was taken to hospital but died from his injuries just under a week later.

22) Rotimi Oshibanjo was stabbed in Southall on 19 February. The 26-year-old died from his injuries.

23) Sadiq Mohammed, 20, died after being stabbed in Camden on 20 February. His mother begged those with knives to stop using them and called for action from police.

24) Abdikarim Hassan, 17, died on the same night after also being stabbed in Camden.

25) A 24-year-old was shot and killed in Westminster on 20 February. Police are waiting for permission from the family to release the name of the victim.

26) Michael Boyle died from a single stab wound to the chest. He was attacked on 25 February and died in hospital, aged 44, on 10 March.

March 2018

27) Christopher Beaumont was stabbed at an address in Hammersmith on 1 March. The 42-year-old died from his injuries.

28) Laura Figueira, 47, was found dead at her home in Twickenham on 5 March having suffered from stab wounds. Later the same day, her husband and two young sons were discovered at Birling Gap seafront, East Sussex, with all three having died from multiple injuries consistent with falling from a height.

29) Kelva Smith was 20 when he died after being stabbed in the abdomen in Croydon. His aunt said London's issue with knife crime was "out of control".

30) Kelvin Odunuyi was shot outside a cinema in Wood Green on 8 March. He was 19 when he died.

31) Julian Joseph, 36, died in hospital after being attacked on a bus in New Cross on 12 March and suffering a serious head injury.

32) Nikolai Glushkov is the oldest person to have been killed in 2018 at the age of 68. He died from compression to the neck in New Malden on 13 March.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov was found dead at his home

33) Joseph William-Torres, 20, was shot in a car in Walthamstow on 14 March.

34) Lyndon Davis was 18 when he was stabbed in Chadwell Heath on 14 March. He died a few hours later.

35) Naomi Hersi was found with stab wounds at a hotel near Heathrow Airport on 16 March. The 36-year-old was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

36) Russell Jones, 23, died after suffering from stab injuries and a gunshot wound in Enfield on 17 March.

37) Tyrone Silcott was 41 when he died after being stabbed in Hackney on 18 March.

38) Balbir Johal was admitted to hospital with stab wounds after being attacked in Southall on 19 March. The 48-year-old died shortly after.

39) A 41-year-old was stabbed in Waltham Forest on 19 March, but has yet to be formally identified by the police.

40) Beniamin Pieknyi was 21 when he was found with stab wounds at the Stratford shopping centre on 20 March. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police found Beniamin Pieknye at Stratford Centre with stab wounds

41) Abraham Badru, 26, was shot in Dalston on 25 March. He was described by his family as kind, bold and a "beautiful soul" who "hated confrontation".

42) A 59-year-old was killed in Barking on 25 March, but police have not released any more information or formally identified the victim.

43) David Potter was found dead inside a house in Tooting High Street on 26 March. The 50-year-old had suffered from stab injuries.

44) Reece Tshoma was 23 when he was stabbed in Plumstead on 29 March.

45) Leyla Mtumwa, 36, was found with stab wounds at a home in Haringey on 30 March. She died from her injuries.

46) An 80-year-old woman died in hospital after an incident in Camden on 31 March. Police have not given any more details.

April 2018

47) A 20-year-old was stabbed in Wandsworth on 1 April, but police have not formally identified the victim.

48) Tanesha Melbourne died on 2 April after a drive-by shooting in Tottenham. Friends described the 17-year-old as a "very lovable little girl in the community".

49) Amaan Shakoor was shot in the face on 2 April in Walthamstow. The 16-year-old died a day later in hospital.

50) A 38-year-old man has died after being stabbed in the chest at a house in Lewisham on 4 April. He has not been formally identified.