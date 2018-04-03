Image copyright PA

The Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital in central London for planned surgery on his hip, Buckingham Palace has said.

The surgery will take place on Wednesday at the King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone.

Prince Philip, 96, retired from royal duties last August.

The duke was not at last Thursday's Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle, with his absence said to be because of a hip problem.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow.

"Further updates will be issued when appropriate."

The duke announced his retirement in May 2017, after decades of supporting the Queen, as well as attending events for his own charities and organisations.

A month later he was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital as "a precautionary measure" following an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Philip carried out his last solo engagement in August 2017

His final solo engagement was on 2 August last year, when he reviewed a parade of Royal Marines outside Buckingham Palace in his capacity as Captain General of the corps.

The surgery comes ahead of a busy time for the royal family, with the Duchess of Cambridge due to give birth to her third child this month, and the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in May.