Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor without Prince Phillip, who has retired from royal duties

The Queen has attended an Easter service at Windsor Castle, along with other members of the Royal Family.

Prince Philip was absent from the service at St George's Chapel - as were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will marry there in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived several minutes after the scheduled start time.

The duchess, who is expecting her third child this month, entered wearing a dark coat and matching hat.

Members of the public waited outside the 14th-century chapel as the royals arrived.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Queen was greeted to the chapel by other members of the Royal Family

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are expecting their third child, arrived after the scheduled start time of the service

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Princess Royal, centre right, was also in attendance, as were the Queen's grandchildren Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were in attendance along with Eugenie's fiance Jack Brooksbank.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence led the Royal Family down the hill to the chapel, and were joined by Zara Tindall.