Queen attends Easter service at Windsor without Prince Philip
The Queen has attended an Easter service at Windsor Castle, along with other members of the Royal Family.
Prince Philip was absent from the service at St George's Chapel - as were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will marry there in May.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived several minutes after the scheduled start time.
The duchess, who is expecting her third child this month, entered wearing a dark coat and matching hat.
Members of the public waited outside the 14th-century chapel as the royals arrived.
Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were in attendance along with Eugenie's fiance Jack Brooksbank.
- Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans
- Royal wedding: Tough Windsor security measures to be introduced
- Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choose flowers
The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence led the Royal Family down the hill to the chapel, and were joined by Zara Tindall.