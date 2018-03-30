Image copyright PA Image caption The British soldier was embedded with US forces

A UK soldier has been killed in combat in Syria, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The serviceman - embedded with US forces as part of a counter-terrorism operation against the Islamic State group - was killed on Thursday by an improvised explosive device.

An American soldier was also killed by the roadside bomb, US officials said.

The MOD confirmed that his family had been notified, adding "our thoughts are with them at this difficult time".

BBC defence correspondent Jonathan Beale said: "While British troops have been training Iraqi forces to fight, there's been no official admission that British forces are on the ground in Syria.

"It's likely the soldier killed was with special forces - though the MOD has a long standing policy of not commenting on their activities or whereabouts."

Our correspondent added it was believed the serviceman was killed near the town of Manbij in northern Syria in a night-time operation against IS.