Teenager arrested after hoax bomb threat

Image copyright PA

An 18-year-old has been arrested after a number of schools and colleges across the UK received threatening emails.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the incident was linked to a hoax bomb threat that closed hundreds of schools last week.

The teenager was arrested in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, on Wednesday night on suspicion of making malicious communications.

A NCA spokesman said the threats had "caused considerable concern".

He added: "We do not assess there to be an increased risk to the public."

Around 400 schools were closed last week after receiving the emails.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Watford last week on suspicion of blackmail and making malicious communications after the hoax bomb threat.