Image copyright Alamy Image caption Nick Hardwick has resigned as chairman of the Parole Board

Parole Board chairman Nick Hardwick has been forced to resign, the BBC learns, ahead of the outcome of a legal bid over the case of rapist John Worboys.

Nick Hardwick spoke to Justice Secretary David Gauke last night.

The High Court is considering a challenge from two victims and the Mayor of London who say a Parole Board decision to free Worboys is flawed.

Worboys, 60, has served 10 years, including remand time, of an indeterminate prison sentence.

Worboys, who is now known as John Radford, became known as the black cab rapist after attacking victims in his hackney carriage.

He was convicted of one rape, five sexual assaults, one attempted assault and 12 drugging charges, but police believe he committed crimes against more than 100 women between 2002 and 2008.

In May 2015, after protesting his innocence for most of his sentence, he accepted responsibility for sexual offences against the 12 women.

After a hearing about his case in November, the Parole Board decided to approve his release with "stringent" licence conditions.

It argued its decision was "lawful and and rational" and was based on appropriate evidence.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption John Worboys was jailed in 2009 for a string of sex attacks on women

But at a court hearing this month, lawyers for Worboys' victims and Sadiq Khan argued that the former cab driver had been dishonest with the Parole Board and had crafted an account to convince the panel he was a changed man.

They said "wider allegations" against Worboys should have been taken into account.