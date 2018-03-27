Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Umar Ahmed Haque planned to use guns and a car bomb to hit 30 targets

A "dangerous liar" who trained an "army of children" for terrorist attacks in London has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years.

Umar Ahmed Haque, 25, planned to use guns and a car bomb to hit 30 targets including Big Ben in London.

The religious teacher showed Islamic State propaganda to 16 children at the Ripple Road mosque in Barking, London, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave said he was a "very real" threat.

He said the worst part was the deliberate and sustained grooming of children to join a "mini militia", unbeknownst to their parents who had paid for after-school classes at the mosque.

'Enjoys power'

In his sentencing remarks, Mr Justice Haddon-Cave said Haque wanted to do "something big" and his ambition was "extreme and alarming".

"Haque was a dangerous liar. He is intelligent, articulate and persuasive, with an easy smile," he said.

"He is narcissistic and clearly enjoys the power he wields over others."

Addressing Haque, he said: "You have violated the Koran and Islam by your actions, as well as the law of all civilised people. It is hoped you will come to realise this."

Haque was convicted earlier this month of two counts of preparing acts of terrorism and one count of collection of information useful to terrorism.

He had already admitted one count of dissemination of terrorist publications and three counts of collection of information useful to terrorism.

Fundraiser Abuthaher Mamun, 19, was jailed for 12 years with a further year on extended licence for helping Haque research and finance the plans.

Haque's confidant Muhammad Abid, 27, a qualified cupping therapist, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for failing to report the plot.