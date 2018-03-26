Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

Corbyn under fire

The Labour Party has long been dogged by accusations of anti-Semitism, and in their latest - and most blistering - intervention, Jewish groups lay the blame squarely at the top. In an open letter, which will be delivered to a meeting of Labour MPs and peers later, they say Jeremy Corbyn has "sided with anti-Semites again and again". Referring to the "far left's obsessive hatred of Zionism", they insist: "Enough is enough."

The letter follows a row about Mr Corbyn's apparently supportive message to the creator of an allegedly anti-Semitic mural in 2012. It also cites his attendance at "pro-Hezbollah rallies". One Labour MP, Ian Austin, said he was "ashamed" things had "come to this", while another, Liz Kendall, called it "a truly terrible day".

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the Labour leader apologised for "pockets" of anti-Semitism within his party, but said it would not be tolerated and must be stamped out. He promised to meet representatives of the Jewish community to "rebuild" confidence.

Read more on what's coming up in Westminster this week.

Stormy speaks out

The adult film star who claims she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006 - after he married wife Melania - has given an interview to US show 60 Minutes. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she was warned not to go public about the incident by a man who approached her in a Las Vegas car park in 2011. The stranger allegedly said "leave Trump alone", then looked at her young daughter and added: "It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom." For his part, the president strongly denies having an affair with the actress and is seeking $20m (£14m) in damages from her, saying she broke a non-disclosure deal signed before the 2016 presidential election.

Why is this whole saga important? Allow us to explain.

Deadly Russian mall blaze

Fire has ripped through a shopping centre in the Siberian coal-mining city of Kemerovo, leaving at least 37 people dead. At least 67 more are missing, including 41 children. The blaze is thought to have started in a part of the Winter Cherry mall housing an entertainment complex. Many of the victims were trapped in cinema halls, and some of those desperate to escape were seen jumping from the centre's windows. An investigation has begun into what happened.

The making of a Premier League star

By Bill Wilson, BBC Business

Premier League clubs in England are increasingly using data both to try and discover young players, and also to help develop their playing and physical progress from a young age. However, as a scout who helped bring England goal-scoring star Harry Kane to Tottenham Hotspur reveals, it can be an inexact process, and one in which coaching staff also have to use human qualities and intuition to unearth star material.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The UK papers went to press too soon to cover the Stormy Daniels interview but they were certainly frothing with excitement ahead of it - the Daily Mirror goes as far as saying the "sex scandal could sound the death knell" for the presidency. Elsewhere, the papers weigh up the personal attack made by some Jewish groups on Jeremy Corbyn. Matthew d'Ancona, in the Guardian, wonders why Mr Corbyn repeatedly seems to see anti-Semitism "as an irritant rather than a fundamental issue". The Express says of the mural at the centre of current row: "You'd have to be an idiot, or the current leader of the Labour Party, not to recognise it for what it is: anti-Semitic propaganda." Finally, there's outrage - and some glee - at the Australian cricket cheating scandal. What they did was clearly "not cricket", says the Sun.

Lookahead

Afternoon Theresa May expected to give statement to the Commons on Brexit progress following last week's EU summit

Today Deadline expires for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to respond to a call to appear before MPs to answer questions about the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

On this day

1981 The Social Democrats - under the leadership of the "Gang of Four" - launch their new political party, pledging to "reconcile the nation" and "heal divisions between classes"

