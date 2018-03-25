Corbyn sorry over Labour anti-Semitism

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is "sincerely sorry" for the pain caused by "pockets of anti-Semitism" in the Labour party.

In a statement, the Labour leader said he would be meeting representatives from the Jewish community this week.

He said Labour was an "anti-racist party" and he "utterly condemns" anti-Semitism.

Mr Corbyn has faced criticism for sending an apparently supportive message to the creator of an allegedly anti-Semitic mural.

He later called the mural "deeply disturbing" and backed its removal.

The statement, which was released on Sunday evening, said: "Labour is an anti-racist party and I utterly condemn anti-Semitism, which is why as leader of the Labour Party I want to be clear that I will not tolerate any form of anti-Semitism that exists in and around our movement.

"We must stamp this out from our party and movement.

"We recognise that anti-Semitism has occurred in pockets within the Labour party, causing pain and hurt to our Jewish community in the Labour party and the rest of the country.

"I am sincerely sorry for the pain which has been caused.

"Our party has deep roots in the Jewish community and is actively engaged with Jewish organisations across the country.

"We are campaigning to increase support and confidence in Labour among Jewish people in the UK.

"I know that to do so, we must demonstrate our total commitment to excising pockets of anti-Semitism that exist in and around our party.

"I will be meeting representatives from the Jewish community over the coming days, weeks and months to rebuild that confidence in Labour as a party which gives effective voice to Jewish concerns and is implacably opposed to anti-Semitism in all its forms.

"Labour will work to unite communities to achieve social justice in our society."

