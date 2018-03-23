Cambridge Analytica search warrant granted

Image copyright EPA Image caption The building housing Cambridge Analytica's office is in central London

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has been granted a warrant to search the London offices of data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.

An ICO spokesperson said it was "pleased" and plans "to execute the warrant shortly".

Cambridge Analytica is facing claims it amassed the data of millions of people without their consent, based on a 2014 quiz on Facebook.

Both Cambridge Analytica and Facebook deny any wrongdoing.

Cambridge Analytica's acting chief executive, Alexander Tayler, said the company has been in touch with the Information Commissioner's Office since February 2017 and it remained committed to helping the investigation.

He said checks in 2015 showed all the Facebook data had been deleted but the company was now undertaking an independent third-party audit to verify none remained.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham has said she wants access to records and data held by Cambridge Analytica as part of a wider investigation into political campaigning.