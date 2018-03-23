Image copyright Reuters Image caption England fans beside a canal in Amsterdam

Twenty-five English football fans were arrested in Amsterdam on Thursday after violent clashes with the police.

An Amsterdam police force statement said the "drunken" fans had thrown beer bottles at officers.

It comes ahead of England's Friday night friendly against Holland.

England manager Gareth Southgate had called on his team's supporters to behave, saying it is important for fans to "support us in the right way" and "respect our opponents".

The arrests come a year after violence marred another England friendly, in Dortmund in Germany, which saw the FA issue some fans with life bans on membership of the England Supporters Travel Club.

The FA said it will look at the incident in Amsterdam to see if members were involved and action needed to be taken.