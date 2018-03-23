Image copyright Met Police

A teenager has been described as "dangerous and devious" by a judge as he was jailed for life for planting a bomb on a Tube train at Parsons Green.

Ahmed Hassan's device partially exploded during London's rush hour on 15 September, injuring 51 people.

The 18-year-old, from Surrey, who was found guilty of attempted murder, was ordered to serve a minimum of 34 years.

Before the attack the Iraqi asylum seeker had been referred to a government deradicalisation programme.

In victim impact statements, commuters said they believed they were going to die and described how they had been troubled by disturbing recollections and fears.

The judge, Mr Justice Haddon-Cave, said he was satisfied that the incident should be treated as a terrorist offence.

He said Hassan planned his attack with "ruthless determination and almost military efficiency while pretending to be a model asylum seeker".

"I am satisfied you were determined to create as much death and carnage that day as possible."

The trial heard Hassan blamed the UK for the death of his father in Iraq.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV of Parson's Green Tube bomb fireball

Hassan's bomb partially exploded at 08:20 GMT after the train arrived at Parsons Green station, leaving 23 people with burn injuries and 28 suffering crush injuries as they fled from the train and station.

Prosecutors at the sentencing hearing said there would have been "serious harm, if not fatality" if the bomb - packed with 2kg of screwdrivers, knives, nuts and bolts - had fully detonated.

Hassan built his bomb in the home of his foster parents in Sunbury-on-Thames while they were away.

On the morning of 15 September, he took a westbound District Line train from Wimbledon, getting off one stop before Parsons Green. His device, which had a timer and was placed in a supermarket plastic bag, was left on the floor of the carriage.

He was arrested the following morning at Dover.