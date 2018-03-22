Image caption Det Sgt Nick Bailey has been discharged from hospital

A police officer who fell ill after being exposed to the nerve agent used on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter has been discharged from hospital.

Det Sgt Nick Bailey was left seriously ill after responding to the attack on Sergei Skripal, 66, and Yulia Skripal, 33, in Salisbury earlier this month.

The pair remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Det Sgt Bailey said that "normal life for me will probably never be the same" as he also thanked hospital staff.

He said in a statement that there were "no words" to explain how he felt, adding: "It really has been completely surreal".

Salisbury District Hospital, where the Skripals are being treated, said 48 other people had sought medical advice following the attack on 4 March.

Cara Charles-Barks, chief executive of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, said hospital staff were "working around the clock" to provide the Skripals with the very best care.