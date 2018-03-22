Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duchess is due to give birth to her third child in April

The Duchess of Cambridge has been carrying out her final royal duties before starting maternity leave.

Catherine and Prince William have taken part in a quiz and met wheelchair basketball players at London's Olympic Park, as part of a number of events to celebrate the Commonwealth.

The duchess is due to give birth to her third child in April.

Kensington Palace said her Commonwealth appearances would be her "last before starting her maternity leave".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple met wheelchair basketball players who hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The duke and duchess are due to help locals and volunteers prepare a meal for this year's Commonwealth Big Lunch - a project that aims to bring together as many people as possible for a sit-down meal.

They are also taking part in a recipe workshop and discussion in the kitchen at St Luke's Community Centre near Clerkenwell.

Earlier, the duke and duchess watched a wheelchair basketball session at the Olympic Park in Stratford before meeting players who hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

They also tested their knowledge of the Commonwealth during a quiz with athletes and coaches.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Highlights in the Duchess's busy schedule over the past week have included her first official royal engagement with Meghan Markle

These royal engagements are the last in a busy string of duties that the duchess has undertaken over the past few weeks.

On Wednesday, the duchess set up a major project that explores the ways in which children can be supported to prepare them for the challenges of adult life.

These have included her first official event with soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle, when the two took part in a Royal Foundation question and answer session with Princes William and Harry.