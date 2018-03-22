Image caption #LondonUnited is being projected in four places where terror attacks took place in the capital last year

Events to remember 14 people killed in four terror attacks in London last year will be held later - one year after the Westminster attack.

Five people were killed on 22 March 2017 when Khalid Masood drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer.

MPs will observe a minute's silence to remember the deceased.

The message #LondonUnited will be projected in four locations "as an act of solidarity".

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said Londoners stand together "united against terrorism and in hope for the future".

London Bridge, Finsbury Park Mosque, Parsons Green underground station, and the Houses of Parliament will have the phrase projected on them overnight.

The Mayor of London's office has also organised a digital book of condolence that the public can send messages of solidarity to.

The book will become part of a 3D installation in City Hall that will be open to the public until 19 June - the anniversary of the Finsbury Park attack.

As well as a minute's silence in the Commons, a 20 minute service of commemoration will take place at lunchtime, which Home Secretary Amber Rudd is expected to attend.

A year of terror in London

Colleagues and family members have paid tribute to the victims of the Westminster attack.

A colleague of PC Keith Palmer, the officer who was stabbed when he confronted Masood at the Palace of Westminster, said the officer "always happy" and dedicated to his job, his daughter and his wife.

Image copyright PA Image caption PC Keith Palmer was on duty when he was killed during the Westminster attack in March 2017

PC Shaun Cartwright said: "Keith loved being a police officer, he just wanted to help people and do his best.

"Keith was a true and loyal friend, utterly reliable.

"Most of all I will remember him as a family man who idolised his wife, daughter and his family; they're the important ones that I think about a year on from the Westminster attack."

Senior police officers are expected to attend a number of private memorial services later.

Media caption Tobias Ellwood MP told Newsnight: "It was very eerie ... not a horn, no shouts ... nothing whatsoever"

Moments after PC Palmer was stabbed MP Tobias Ellwood helped emergency workers by performing CPR on the wounded officer.

He said: "I do recall the silence, the doctors and all the medics and the entire team then moved away with all their equipment and I was then left there with a couple of the original policeman, who by this time were very very upset because it was their colleague."

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, he added there was an "eerie" silence shortly after the officer passed away.

Image caption Andreea Cristea was on holiday with her partner Andrei Burnaz

The sister of Andrea Cristea, a Romanian tourist who was hurled into the River Thames after Masood's car hit her, has spoken about how she refuses to dwell on her killer.

Speaking to BBC London, Magda Toi said thinking of Masood only made her angry. "I'm not interested in it because my sister is dead and no-one and nothing will bring her back," she said.

Ms Toi told how her family had been given hope when Ms Cristea, was recovered from the river alive after surviving the 20ft (6m) fall from Westminster Bridge.

"We desperately hoped that she wouldn't die. We thought - if she was found alive in the river - there would be a small chance of survival.

"She survived the brain operation and we thought - she has a chance. But she didn't."

Ms Cristea died two weeks later and was later buried in her hometown of Constanța, Romania.

Mr Khan said: "Londoners will never forget the horrific terror attacks on our city in 2017.

"We will never forget the bravery of our emergency services and first responders who ran towards danger while urging the rest of us to run to safety."